Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 59.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

