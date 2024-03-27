Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,566 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

