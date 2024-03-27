Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 19,173 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,373,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,712,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

