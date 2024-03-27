Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $316.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.51 and a 52 week high of $324.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.