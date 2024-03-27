Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ KE opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $517.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $421.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. Analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile



Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Further Reading

