Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

