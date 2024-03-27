Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 26,570.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,314,000 after buying an additional 797,897 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

