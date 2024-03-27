Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

