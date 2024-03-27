Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

