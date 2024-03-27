Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 21,196 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 725,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $163,107,000 after purchasing an additional 106,858 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637,919 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $368,335,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $256.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $190.56 and a fifty-two week high of $260.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 4,350 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.08, for a total value of $1,105,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,350 shares of company stock worth $8,175,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

