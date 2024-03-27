Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 23,398 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,398 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solo Brands were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 538,995 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 167,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 249,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Solo Brands by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 894,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTC. Craig Hallum lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solo Brands Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

