Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $8,116,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 176.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.86 and a 200 day moving average of $192.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.35 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,404. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

