Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 17,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.09.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.