Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 433,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,041. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

