Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telstra Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGPY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 66,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,791. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Telstra Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

Telstra Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.2727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.