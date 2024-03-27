Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.74

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.74 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66.74 ($0.84), with a volume of 29434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.28 ($0.88).

Ten Lifestyle Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of £59.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,370.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.02.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ten Lifestyle Group

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Alex Cheatle sold 100,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.19), for a total value of £94,000 ($118,791.86). Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.