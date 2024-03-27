Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 41.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Tenaris by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. 1,052,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,153. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Tenaris had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TS. Bank of America began coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

