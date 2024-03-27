Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.03

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.03 and last traded at $105.03, with a volume of 11802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.94.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.