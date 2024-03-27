Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $816.57 million and approximately $199.87 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00001682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000960 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000698 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 693,618,687 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.