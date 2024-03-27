Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 8847854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).
Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.11.
Tertiary Minerals Company Profile
Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.
