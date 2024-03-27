Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Tesla Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $177.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.86. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

