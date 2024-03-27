Tezos (XTZ) Trading Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $40.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00001966 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001689 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000938 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000697 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 996,413,450 coins and its circulating supply is 975,768,947 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

