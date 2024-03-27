The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. 5,592,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

