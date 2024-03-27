The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Hits New 52-Week High at $355.81

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $355.81 and last traded at $355.25, with a volume of 440439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after buying an additional 137,812 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.