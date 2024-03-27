The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 9,440.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,989,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

Shares of CRTG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,419. The Coretec Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

The Coretec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.