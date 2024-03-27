The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 9,440.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,989,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Price Performance
Shares of CRTG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,419. The Coretec Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
