The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJMFree Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.3 %

SJM stock opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -140.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

