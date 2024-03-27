The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.13. The company had a trading volume of 844,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $381.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

