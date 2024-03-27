The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.63. 9,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 93,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMR. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $748.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 930.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

