The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Toro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toro

Toro Trading Down 1.8 %

TTC opened at $89.19 on Friday. Toro has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.