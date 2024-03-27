THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 290.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in THOR Industries by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.16. 12,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

