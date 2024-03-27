Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Short Interest Update

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 10,100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Tikehau Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Tikehau Capital stock remained flat at C$23.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. Tikehau Capital has a 12 month low of C$22.40 and a 12 month high of C$23.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.18.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in providing a full range of financing products including senior secured loans, equity, senior debt, unitranche, mezzanine, and preferred shares. The firm seeks to make early stage, mezzanine, and turnaround investments and manage long-term capital for institutional and private investors in various asset classes including credit, listed, private equity, and real estate.

