Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Short Interest Update

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 10,100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Tikehau Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Tikehau Capital stock remained flat at C$23.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. Tikehau Capital has a 12 month low of C$22.40 and a 12 month high of C$23.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.18.
About Tikehau Capital
