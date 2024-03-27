Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 30,436,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 23,517,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Tilray Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

