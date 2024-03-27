TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Down 71.9% in March

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the February 29th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOMZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 8,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.