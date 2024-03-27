TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after acquiring an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TTE traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

