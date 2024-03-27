Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 5.4%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.29. 7,279,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 17,370,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 53.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

