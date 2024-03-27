Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Guggenheim

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $576.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.02% and a negative return on equity of 177.97%. Research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after buying an additional 847,685 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after buying an additional 88,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,237,000 after buying an additional 551,300 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

