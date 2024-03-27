Trust Co of the South Invests $10.14 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 415,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trust Co of the South owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock remained flat at $25.30 on Tuesday. 337,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,276. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

