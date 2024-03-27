Trust Co of the South Makes New $287,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,396. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.