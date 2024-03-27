Trust Co of the South Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 52,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,257. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

