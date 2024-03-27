Trust Co of the South Purchases New Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $226,556,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in IDEX by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after buying an additional 631,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,667,000 after acquiring an additional 280,385 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

