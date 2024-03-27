Trust Co of the South Takes $234,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $73.96. 9,437,443 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.16.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.