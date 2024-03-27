TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.37 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 million, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRX Gold by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 339,930 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in TRX Gold in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

