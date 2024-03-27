Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $336.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.56 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

