Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 343 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,331.49 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $617.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,263.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,058.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

