Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 71,851 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 605,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,906,000 after acquiring an additional 97,737 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1463 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

