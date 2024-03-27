Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

