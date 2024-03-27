Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $640,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

