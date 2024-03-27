Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $800,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.89. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.