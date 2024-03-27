Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.84 and a 200 day moving average of $145.64.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

