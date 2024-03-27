Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,195,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,102 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $1,039,000.

FPX opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $954.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $75.74 and a 12-month high of $107.42.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

